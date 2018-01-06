  • Justin Timberlake's newest single getting 'Filthy' reaction

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Justin Timberlake released “Filthy,” the first single from his upcoming album, to mixed reviews, Billboard reported Friday. Twitter was buzzing when the song was released early Friday, and while some fans enjoyed it, some “haters gon’ say it’s fake,” to quote a line from the song.

    The track is from “Man of Woods,” Timberlake’s fifth solo album, which is scheduled to be released Feb. 2, Billboard reported. It is the first album for the 36-year-old singer since “The 20/20 Experience -- 2 of 2,” which was released in September 2013.

    Timberlake advised his fans to play “Filthy” very loud, and the electro track is much different than his 2016 song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

