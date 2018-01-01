Kate Hudson shares cute photo of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell cuddling

0

Actress Kate Hudson recently shared an adorable photo featuring her legendary mom Goldie Hawn and her equally legendary stepfather Kurt Russell embraced in a cozy-looking cuddle.

>> Read more trending news

“Pendleton love birds,” Hudson, 38, captioned the image, referencing the company that makes woolen clothes and blankets like the ones the happy couple are wearing in the image.

Pendleton love birds ❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Sixty-six-year-old Russell and 72-year-old Hawn have been together since 1983.

According to Page Six, Hawn discussed her reason for never marrying Russell in a recent interview with ITV’s “Loose Women.”

“I would have been long divorced if I got married,” she said.

“If you need to be bound to someone, then it’s important to be married,” she explained. “If you are independent, then it’s important to not be married.”

“We like the choice and we chose to stay. We’re always asked why we are not married. Why? What is marriage going to do for us? At the beginning, you want to see each other all the time,” she said. “Then you get jealous when they’re gone too long, and that’s exciting. But for a healthy long-term relationship, then 68 percent of the time is good.”

Hawn was previously married to dancer Gus Trikonis, then to musician Bill Hudson. She shares two children with Hudson -- Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson -- and one son with Russell, Wyatt Russell.

In May, Hawn opened up about her son Oliver’s near-death experience in interview with People Magazine.

According to Hawn, immediately after her son’s birth, it was discovered that Oliver was suffering from toxemia, and she had to be wheeled upstairs to visit her son in an intensive care unit. She was married to Oliver’s father, Bill Hudson, at the time.

“Oh my God, was he beautiful. Eleven pounds of a hunk of love,” Hawn shared. “I stood up and I just connected to the universe. I put my hand on him, and I asked God, I said, ‘Come through me, use me to heal my son.’”

And, just like that, his heart rate started to go up.

“I don’t think there’s any question that prayer can work. I’m a very spiritual person,” she said. “I’m not a religious person, although I was raised Jewish, and I like my tribe, but that was a beautiful thing. It was phenomenal. I just emptied myself. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Now, Oliver is 40 years old, and Hawn shared she couldn’t be more proud of her son.

“He’s the greatest, most handsome, amazing father, actor, comedian, human, son,” the proud mother said. “I mean, he’s such a gift. They’re all gifts, all my children.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.