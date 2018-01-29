Kendrick Lamar, U2, Dave Chappelle open 2018 Grammys with political performance

NEW YORK - Kendrick Lamar kicked off the 60th Annual Grammy Awards with a powerful political performance and he had a little help from Irish rockers U2 and comedian Dave Chappelle.
Lamar performed his song “XXX” from his album “Damn” surrounded by dancers dressed in military uniforms with the American flag waving on a screen behind them.
Bono and The Edge from U2 then came onto the stage as Lamar began performing “DNA.”
Chappelle then joined the trio on stage.
“Hi. I’m Dave Chappelle. And I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America,” the comedian said. “Sorry for the interruption. Please continue.”
In the next part of his performance, Lamar rapped with a solo drummer, and later his dancers returned wearing red hoodies. As Lamar rapped, each of the dancers fell to the ground as gunshot sounds played over the performance. Later in the night, Lamar would take home the Grammy for best rap/sung performance for his song “LOYALTY,” featuring Rihanna, and best rap album for “DAMN.”
