Kent Damon, Matt Damon's father, dies at 74

Matt Damon's father has died.
Kent Damon, 74, died Dec. 14, Entertainment Tonight reported. He died of multiple myeloma, which he had been diagnosed with several years ago. His actor son used his celebrity status to raise money for research into the rare form of cancer.
Matt Damon recently pulled out of public appearances, including the premiere of his latest movie, "Downsizing," in order to spend time with his family, Entertainment Tonight reported.
