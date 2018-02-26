  • Kevin Smith says he survived 'massive heart attack'

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GLENDALE, Calif. - Filmmaker Kevin Smith revealed early Monday that he survived a heart attack Sunday night. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    "After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," the "Clerks" director, writer and actor tweeted early Monday. "The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka 'the Widow-Maker'). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"

    According to the New York Daily News, Smith, 47, taped a stand-up performance Sunday evening in Glendale, California, but canceled a second taping scheduled for 9 p.m.

    Actor Chris Pratt was among those who flocked to social media to wish him well.

    "Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my [expletive] off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer," Pratt tweeted. "Can you please pray with me people!?"

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories