Kevin Smith says he survived 'massive heart attack'

GLENDALE, Calif. - Filmmaker Kevin Smith revealed early Monday that he survived a heart attack Sunday night.
"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," the "Clerks" director, writer and actor tweeted early Monday. "The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka 'the Widow-Maker'). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"
After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018
According to the New York Daily News, Smith, 47, taped a stand-up performance Sunday evening in Glendale, California, but canceled a second taping scheduled for 9 p.m.
Actor Chris Pratt was among those who flocked to social media to wish him well.
"Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my [expletive] off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer," Pratt tweeted. "Can you please pray with me people!?"
