Kid shows what happens when you jump on frozen trampoline in slow motion

What happens when you take a frozen trampoline and jump in the middle of it? Of course, you break the ice, but you also go viral, especially if it is filmed in slow motion.
It started with Dylan McNew and his friend Brody Berryman hanging out after an ice storm. McNew climbed on a platform and jumped onto the ice-covered trampoline, back first, USAToday reported. When the ice shattered, it covered the eighth-grader.
But it wasn’t the first time he’d done it. McNew said he and Berryman found the ice on the trampoline the day before the viral jump, and did a similar stunt, but there was less ice and no one was shooting video, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
Will this be the last time the icy daredevil takes the plunge? Probably not. But he said that he’d give Berryman the first jump next time.
McNew told The Springfield News-Leader that the jump didn’t hurt and wasn’t cold.
