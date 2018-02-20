'Kill the NRA' written across billboard on Louisville interstate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A vandalized billboard on a major interstate highway in Kentucky has become a focal point for both sides of the gun control debate in the wake of last week’s shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.
A sign along I-65 in Louisville reads “Kill the NRA,” the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. On its official Facebook page, the NRA posted a photograph of the billboard, warning gun owners that “It’s a wakeup call. They’re coming after us.”
The billboard, which is owned by Outfront Media, also has “Resist 45” written on it, a reference to a group that opposes President Donald Trump, the Courier-Journal reported.
Gun control advocates in Florida, including more than 100 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, are expected to hold a rally in the capital city of Tallahassee on Wednesday to express their outrage over the shootings and speak with lawmakers. An NRA-backed bill was withdrawn from consideration this week by the Florida Legislature.
On Jan. 23, two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Kentucky. A 15-year-old sophomore who attended the school has been accused in the shooting, the Courier-Journal reported.
