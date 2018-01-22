Killing of Alabama housewife reveals secret life on internet

0

CALERA, Ala. - The killing of an Alabama housewife outside her suburban home on Jan. 13 revealed signs of a double life on the internet, several news outlets have reported.

The body of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West was found outside her Calera, Alabama, home, WTVT reported. Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said his department is treating the case as a homicide but has not released any details, AL.com reported.

While West described herself as a full-time wife and mother on Facebook, her internet presence also included a subscription-only website, where she touted herself as Kitty Kat West, AL.com reported. The page included suggestive photos and invited readers to join her “pay page” for a monthly $15.99 subscription fee to view more risque content, WTVT reported.

Her last post on her Twitter page came the day before she was killed, WTVT reported. Police said West was found outside her home, located about 35 miles south of Birmingham, around 5 a.m., clad in just a sports bra, AL.com reported. They would not speculate as to whether her online activities led to her death, AL.com reported.

West graduated from Bloomingdale High school in Valrico, a suburb of Tampa, Florida, WTVT reported.

On Saturday, the family launched an online fundraising campaign to help pay for funeral costs. While West’s family has not commented publicly, her mother, Nancy Martin, wrote on the fundraising page that her daughter was “a cherished wife” and “a loving mother” to her daughter.

“So much negativity is out there, but with God all I see and hear is the goodness of my Kat,” Martin wrote.

