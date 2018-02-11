0 Kim Cattrall slams Sarah Jessica Parker over condolences: 'You are not my friend'

Kim Cattrall doesn’t want to receive any more condolences from former “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker after the death of a family member, and she let the world know in an Instagram post on Saturday.

After Cattrall’s brother died last week, Parker reached out to express her sympathy about the tragedy, Page Six reported. Cattrall, however, responded by sharing an Instagram post that read, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

For the caption, Cattrall wrote, “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

>> Read more trending news

The actress then went on to make things “VERY clear” and even accused Parker of having other intentions behind reaching out after her brother’s death.

>> On Rare.us: Amid feud, co-stars send 'love and condolences' to 'Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall following the death of her brother

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already),” she continued. “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

>> See the post here

>> On Rare.us: Kim Cattrall drags co-star Sarah Jessica Parker while talking demise of 'Sex and the City 3'

The former co-stars reportedly have been feuding ever since rumors started swirling that Cattrall was behind the ultimate demise of plans for a third installment of the “Sex and the City” films. Most recently, Cattrall said she and Parker “were never friends.” Parker responded by saying she was “heartbroken” by the comment.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.