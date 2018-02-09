Kim Jong Un's sister arrives in South Korea

INCHEON, South Korea - Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arrived in South Korea on Friday, Reuters reported.
Kim Yo Jong landed at Incheon International Airport with a group of North Korean officials, including 90-year-old Kim Yong Nam, the president of the country’s Parliament and nominal head of state.
It is the first time any member of the ruling Kim family has visited South Korea, CNN reported.
In an historic meeting during the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in
Pyeongchang, Kim Yo Jong shook hands with South Korea president Moon Jae-in, according to The Associated Press.
Kim Yo Jong, 30, was promoted to North Korea’s Politburo last year. She and her brother were born to the same mother, Ko Yong Hui, CNN reported.
