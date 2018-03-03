  • Kylie Jenner posts Snapchat video of daughter Stormi Webster

    Kylie Jenner has shared the first video of her daughter’s face on Snapchat.

    The 20-year-old new mother posted a video showing Stormi’s face on a filter with a crown of flame emojis. Stormi, who was born Feb. 1, looks into the camera with a hand in the air and a pacifier in her mouth. E! News reported it’s the clearest image of Stormi’s face so far.

    Jenner told a fan on Twitter Feb. 1 that Stormi looks just like her when she was a baby.

    Stormi is Jenner’s first child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. She’s also 25-year-old Scott’s first child.

