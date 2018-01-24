Larry Nassar writes letter to judge complaining it's too hard to listen to accusers testimonies

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar, who is currently involved in a four-day sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to molesting seven underage girls, wrote a letter to the judge complaining that it’s too hard to listen to the testimonies of his alleged victims.
By the time sentencing hearing proceedings end on Friday, approximately 100 women who allege Nassar sexual assaulted them will have given their testimonies before the court.
“(County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina) is allowing them all to talk,” Nassar wrote, according to NBC News. “She wants me to sit in the witness box next to her for all four days so the media cameras will be directed at her.”
The full story and judge’s reaction to the letter can be read on myAJC.com.
