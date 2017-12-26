  • Las Vegas car clubs host cookout for homeless

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS - Members of car clubs in Nevada sponsored a Christmas cookout for the homeless in Las Vegas, KSNV reported Monday.

    >> Read more trending news

    The event, called Save Our Christmas, took place in a lot on Las Vegas Boulevard. Members of several car club barbecued food and handed it out, along with food, blankets, clothes and toys to people living on the streets and in area shelters, KSNV reported.

    “We're just a bunch of car club people that wanted to do something good for the community. This time of year, we all don't have a lot of money out of pocket, most of us live paycheck by paycheck but you look at these people out here and most of them live plate by plate,” Jeremiah Becker, Vegas Style Car Show president, told KSNV.

    This cookout was funded from proceeds raised at the 17th annual Save Our Christmas car show, which was held at Texas Station casino and hotel in Las Vegas.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories