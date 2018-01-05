Lawn tractor + TV box = Snowplow!

If you’re on the East Coast, you already know that it’s getting cold out there, like really, really REALLY cold. Your teeth are rattling and the pipes are freezing and the laundry on the clothesline has turned solid. But one Pennsylvania man isn’t intimidated by the snowy conditions.
The winter wild man realized that it was time to plow the driveway. Unfortunately, he found himself without a plow and shoveling snow gets old fast. So, like the best survivalists, he used what he had — a lawnmower and an empty 50 inch television box — and cleared his driveway.
This snow is pounding places that are definitely not used to seeing these levels of accumulation. Charleston, SC, that old beautiful southern city, is getting blanketed in a pristine white.
A rare winter wonderland at the College of Charleston! ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/0WEIwj0O7z— Coll. of Charleston (@CofC) January 3, 2018
My front yard this is Charleston, SC. WOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/SMk44rsxnP— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 3, 2018
FILE PHOTO: A man uses his snowblower to clear his driveway and the road following a major snow storm .
