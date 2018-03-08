Lawsuit: Little Caesars manager accused of impregnating 16-year-old employee

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Texas accuses a Little Caesars manager of impregnating a teen employee after coercing her to have sex multiple times, WFAA reported.
Thaddeus Tyjuan Hooper is accused of coercing one of his 16-year-old employees, identified as C.B. in the lawsuit, to have sex with him during shifts at the pizza restaurant between August and December 2017, according to lawsuit documents. The lawsuit claims the victim became pregnant in September, WFAA reported.
The victim claims in the lawsuit that a pattern of sexual harassment began shortly after she was hired. The lawsuit alleges that when C.B. complained to another employee that she had received a sexually inappropriate text message from Hooper, a supervisor who overheard the complaint told her something to the effect of, "That's just Tad, get over it."
When Hooper found out C.B. was pregnant, he urged her to terminate the pregnancy because he was afraid of going to jail, the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit also accuses Hooper of selling marijuana at the Little Caesars location he managed.
The lawsuit seeks $1M in damages, WFAA reported.
