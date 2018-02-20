Lawyer accused of lying in Russia investigation

WASHINGTON - An attorney is facing charges of lying to the FBI in the agency's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to President Donald Trump's campaign.
The charges against lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan are the latest in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
BREAKING: Robert Mueller charges another man in DC federal court. Alex Van Der Zwaan charged with making false statements to Special Counsel's Office— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}