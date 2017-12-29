Longtime actress, star of 'The Dick Van Dyke Show,' Rose Marie has died at 94

0

Longtime actress Rose Marie, co-star of the 1960’s “Dick Van Dyke Show” among many other movies and TV shows, has died at the age of 94, according to her official Twitter account.

>> Read more trending news

Born Rose Marie Mazetta in August of 1923, she had the “longest active career in entertainment history,” a statement on her website, Missrosemarie.com, said.

A veteran of vaudeville and one of its last surviving stars, she started her career at 3 years old as Baby Rose Marie and had a successful singing career through the 1920s and ‘30s, appearing on many hit radio shows.

It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon. https://t.co/boHpy71Fjx pic.twitter.com/qv9w8pNuOz — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) December 29, 2017

She performed for three presidents, Coolidge, Hoover and Roosevelt and starred in several of the earliest talking films, according to her website.

Dick Van Dyke, Rose Marie and Mary Tyler Moore during TV Land Awards: A Celebration of Classic TV in March of 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She became a household name in the 1960s starring alongside Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore in “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” She went on to star in the “Doris Day Show” and was a regular on the hit 1970s game show “Hollywood Squares.”

She was one of the first stars to go by one name and her famous hair bow and other items from her long career were inducted into the Smithsonian in 2008, according to the statement on her website.

Rose Marie was married to trumpeter Bobby Guy, the lead trumpeter for the NBC orchestra on "The Tonight Show," from 1946 until his death in 1964.

The couple had one daughter together.

Rose Marie is survived by daughter Georgiana Marie “Noopy” and her son-in-law Steven Rodrigues.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.