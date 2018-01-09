Lots of dough: Pillsbury names winners in 48th Bake-Off

Pillsbury announced the winners for its 48th annual Bake-Off contest on Tuesday, and four women made a lot of dough.
Winners earned $5,000 and an appearance on “The Kitchen” for its Feb. 24 show in New York on The Food Network, when the grand prize winner will be announced. Category winners also will be featured in “Food Network Magazine” and will receive appliances from GE, one of the Bake-Off’s sponsors.
Winners were Amy Nelson of Zionville, North Carolina, in the cozy breakfast category for her Bejeweled Cranberry-Orange Rolls; Sarah Campbell of Palm Bay, Florida, in the dinners with heart category for her Oktoberfest Pizza; Sandy Reiter of San Mateo, California, in the no-fuss desserts category for her Cookies ’n’ Cream Caramel Layer Bars; and JoAnne Tucker, of Tampa, Florida, who won the appetizers for the party division with her Toasted Spinach Pesto Ravioli.
The grand prize winner will receive $50,000 and a full kitchen makeover.
