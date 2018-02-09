Love chocolate? Cadbury's is hiring 4 taste testers

If you love chocolate -- really love chocolate -- a job listing by Cadbury’s owner Mondelēz International looks like a sweet deal.
The company is looking for four people as taste testers for its latest chocolate products, Birmingham Live reported.
Mondelēz International is seeking candidates to sample Cadbury, along with products like Oreo. Also, the taste testers will pass judgment on cocoa drinks, Birmingham Live reported.
This is not a job that takes up 40 hours. Testers will spend eight hours a week sampling chocolate so they do not suffer “palate fatigue,” Birmingham Live reported.
Last year, Mondelēz International hired one taste tester after receiving 6,000 applications, Birmingham Live reported.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 16. For details, visit the Mondelēz International website.
