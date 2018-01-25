Man, 72, hospitalized after being restrained 8 hours on flight

CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man flying from Nigeria to Chicago to visit family was hospitalized after he was restrained for eight hours on a flight to the United States, his family said.
It was the first time David Okesone had been on a plane, however, there were no issues on his flight from Nigeria to Dubai, his family told WGN. There was a misunderstanding after Okesone sat in the wrong seat on the connecting flight from Dubai to Chicago, according to WGN.
The crew tried to move him, and eventually had to restrain him using zip ties.
Emirates Airlines told WGN Okesone was acting unruly and he was restrained to protect other passengers.
No details on the incident were given, according to WGN.
Okesone was taken to the hospital and examined Thursday.
