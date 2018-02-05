Man braves ice, walks across large frozen Siberian lake

SIBERIA, Russia - It’s a large lake. No, not large, it’s a colossal lake that holds almost a quarter of the world’s fresh surface water.
Lake Baikal is also frozen over, giving those living and visiting the outer areas of Russia the opportunity to take part in outdoor activities like skating, RT reported.
But while it’s an enormous lake, 400 miles long, it’s also one of the world’s oldest, dating back to about 25 million years ago, and one that is also crystal clear where, when fully frozen, skaters can look down to the bottom and see the stones and rocks that make up the lake bed, according to RT.
Jack Sheremetoff recently put one foot in front of the other and walked across the glass-like surface. He posted the video to his Facebook page where it has gotten more than 14,000 views.
