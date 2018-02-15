Man complains about Target security, returns to store to steal, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - After a security guard at a Peachtree Corners Target stopped a man from buying a storage container with an unpurchased Xbox One inside, the man called the store to complain. A month later, the man returned to the store, put another Xbox One in a storage container and walked out without paying for either item, police said.
Gwinnett County police are trying to identify the man who shoplifted the gaming console on Feb. 9. He was stopped by the security guard on Jan. 8.
The suspect was seen on both occasions leaving the store in a blue Chevrolet Suburban. Police described the suspect as a man with an average build, short hair and facial hair.
