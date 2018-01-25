Man flees, leaves stepdaughters behind after rollover crash, police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Police are searching for a man in Central Florida who allegedly abandoned his stepchildren after they were all involved in a rollover crash.
Armando De Dios Cruz was driving his 6-year-old and 13-year-old stepdaughters on Sunday when he violated the right-of-way of another driver, according to the Haines City Police Department.
Police said his vehicle crashed and rolled over, and the 6-year-old was ejected from the car. Police said De Dios Cruz, who doesn’t have a valid driver’s license, fled the scene without checking to see whether the children were OK.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident sustained a broken wrist, according to police.
Haines City police got a warrant for De Dios Cruz’s arrest accusing him of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and child neglect.
