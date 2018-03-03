Man gets life in prison for beating 9-month-old to death over dirty diaper

ATLANTA - On Nov. 9, 2015, 9-month-old Monte Jones soiled his diaper while his mother was at work. Monte had been left in the care of a neighbor, according to investigators.
Monte’s babysitter, Jaquest Deeric Norris, was so angry over the diaper he beat the infant on the head and all over his body, according to prosecutors. On Friday, Norris was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Fulton County District Attorney said.
“I do not understand why anyone would kill a child,” District Attorney Paul Howard said in an emailed statement. “Particularly, I will NEVER understand why anyone would brutalize a child in this manner. May God have mercy on his soul.”
After the beating, Monte was found unresponsive in a bathtub, according to investigators. He spent two days in the hospital before he was removed from life support. An autopsy determined Monte died from blunt force trauma of the head, skull fractures, rib fractures and leg fractures.
Norris was arrested and charged with murder after the baby’s death and has remained without bond in the Fulton jail. He was convicted of multiple charges, including felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated sexual battery.
