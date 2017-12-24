Meghan Markle reportedly ‘distraught' after beloved beagle ‘severely injured'

0

Meghan Markle’s beloved rescue dog was reportedly involved in some sort of accident that left him with two broken legs, according to The Daily Mail. The beagle is now being cared for by renowned vet Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick.

Sources told the tabloid that Markle, Prince Harry’s fiancee, is “distraught” and “very upset” following the news, and that Harry went with her to visit the dog, named Guy, in the facility where he is being treated.

Markle told the BBC that she brought the pooch with her when she moved to the United Kingdom to be with Harry.

“Well, I have two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups,” she said in her first post-engagement interview in November. “And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little Guy is – yes, he’s in the U.K., he’s been here for a while.”

My loves #adoptdontshop #happysunday A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

Ever the animal lover, Markle and Harry also told the reporter that Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis absolutely loved her at their first meeting.

“And the corgis took to her straight away,” Harry chimed in of the queen’s famous dogs. Markle laughed and added that the corgis, who usually favor the queen, were “just laying on [her] feet during tea.”

The Palace has yet to comment on Guy’s condition or how he was injured.

