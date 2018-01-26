Melania Trump goes to Florida while president is in Switzerland

First lady Melania Trump has apparently made a trip to Florida while her husband is away at a world economic forum in Switzerland.
A plane smaller than Air Force One with similar markings, usually used by the first lady, landed at Palm Beach International Airport around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, that plane is referred to Executive One Foxtrot when a member of the president’s family is aboard.
CNN reported that Melania Trump was visiting Mar-a-Lago this weekend. The news network also reported that it was an unexpected visit.
President Donald Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in an economic conference.
It’s unclear whether the couple’s son, Barron, accompanied his mother.
Mar-a-Lago is hosting an event Friday night called the 2018 Safari Night Ball, which benefits a group called Young Adventurers, Inc., a nonprofit mentoring organization that serves young adults.
The event is expected to be hosted by honorary chairs Jim Grau and Elizabeth Trump-Grau, the president’s sister and brother-in-law.
USA Today reported that Melania had planned to accompany her husband on the trip to Switzerland but canceled at the last minute. She instead visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington on Thursday. USA Today reported that Melania was alone. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is on Saturday.
