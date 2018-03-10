Memphis rapper, 7, knocks 'em dead at the Apollo

Meet Otis Morris Jr. This 7-year-old rapper from Memphis skyrocketed to stardom earlier this year after he appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Thursday, he starred in the hit Fox show “Showtime at the Apollo.”
Otis, who goes by the stage name Yung Hunnid, said, “That was a huge opportunity to be with Steve Harvey. I wasn't nervous, but I was freaking out, flipping out, freaking and flipping out.”
Yung Hunnid started rapping at the age of 2.
Now, this Memphis lyrical prodigy is setting his sights high, even though he's still in elementary school.
Yung Hunnid said, “God’s plan … God’s plan … I hold back, sometimes I won't, yeah.”
Otis said working with DeGeneres was cool, but working with Harvey was on another level of greatness.
He said that while he performed he thought, “I’m going to have a good performance, because I want everybody to clap.”
While Otis just started his career, he said one day after he conquers the rap world, a different career choice might be in the cards.
“I'll probably be a doctor when I’m big, but now while I’m small I’m going to be a superstar,” Otis said.
