Merriam-Webster adds 850 new words to dictionary, including 'dumpster fire'

Merriam-Webster announced this week the addition of 850 words to its online dictionary.
In a news release about the dictionary update, Merriam-Webster said the new terms come from a "cross-section of our linguistic culture." The new words include "chiweenie," "cryptocurrency," "mansplain" and "dumpster fire."
Foodies will enjoy the additions of words related to international cuisine, including "harissa," a spicy North African paste and "kabocha," a Japanese winter squash.
In a nod to text messaging and other forms of electronic speech, Merriam-Webster is including word approximations such as "hmm," "ooh" and "welp."
