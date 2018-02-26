  • Metallica‬ announces 2018 North American arena tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Heavy metal band Metallica is embarking on a 34-date North American tour this fall and winter. The band announced the WorldWired Tour Monday.

    Rolling Stone reported that the arena tour, which starts Sept. 2 in Madison, Wisconsin, and ends in March 2019, includes visits to some states the band hasn’t been to in decades.

    >> Read more trending news 

    In 2017, Metallica went on a 25-date North American stadium tour, which was the eighth leg of the tour in support of the band’s album, “Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.” The album, which is the band’s 10th, was released Nov. 18, 2016.

    Metallica last toured El Paso, Texas, Birmingham, Alabama and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 25 years ago, according to Rolling Stone.

    Fan club pre-sale starts Feb. 27. General public tickets go on sale March 2 at Live Nation. 

    The Metallica WorldWired Tour dates are below. More information can be found at Metallica.com.
    Sept. 2 - Madison, Wisconsin, at Kohl Center
    Sept. 4 - Minneapolis at Target Center
    Sept. 6 - Lincoln, Nebraska, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
    Sept. 8 - Grand Forks, Indiana, at Alerus Center
    Sept. 11 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premier Center
    Sept. 13 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, at  Bell MTS Place
    Sept. 15 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre
    Oct. 16 - Milwaukee at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
    Oct. 18 - Pittsburgh at PG Paints Arena
    Oct. 20 - State College, Pennsylvania, Bryce Jordan Center
    Oct. 22 - Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
    Oct. 27 - Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
    Oct. 29 - Albany, New York, at Times Union Center
    Nov. 26 - Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena
    Nov. 28 - Boise, Idaho, at Taco Bell Arena
    Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
    Dec. 2 - Spokane, Washington, at Spokane Arena
    Dec. 5 - Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
    Dec. 7 - Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
    Dec. 9 - Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center
    Jan. 18, 2019 - Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
    Jan. 20, 2019 - Little Rock, Arkansas, at Verizon Arena
    Jan. 22, 2019 - Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
    Jan. 24, 2019 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
    Jan. 28, 2019 - Raleigh, North Carolina, at  PNC Arena
    Jan. 30, 2019 - Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena
    Feb. 1, 2019 - Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
    Feb. 28, 2019 - El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center
    March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets Arena
    March 4, 2019 - Wichita, Kansas, at Intrust Bank Arena
    March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
    March 9, 2019 - Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center
    March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
    March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories