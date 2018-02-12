0 Miles Ferrell, multi-Platinum music producer, killed

The hip-hop industry is mourning after Miles Ferrell, known as Ensayne Wayne, was shot over the weekend.

He was killed in northwest Atlanta, WSB reported.

He is the brother of music producer Drumma Boy who took to Instagram to release a statement, Fox 13 Memphis reported.

According to police, the shooting happened after a fight outside Drumma Boy's Clothing Boutique.

Police found Ferrell, 48, of Atlanta, injured with a shotgun on him, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

It is unclear why he had the shotgun or if he fired at the shooter.

“Witnesses reported that the decedent and another unknown male were engaged in a heated verbal dispute outside the location which escalated into gunfire,” Officer Lisa Bender said.

The shooter sped away from the scene in a black sedan.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

The shotgun was taken from Ferrell before emergency response workers could attempt life-saving measures, Bender said.

He was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Bender said.

“Homicide responded and interviewed several witnesses,” Bender said.

Ferrell was born and raised in the Bluff City. He produced music for multiple Memphis hip-hop stars.

According to his Linkedin, Ensayne Wayne worked with artists such as Young Dolph, Three Six Mafia, Yo Gotti, among others.

He attended State Technical College in Memphis from 1988 to 1990.

