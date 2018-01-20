Mo'Nique urges fans to boycott Netflix for color, gender bias

Award-winning actress and comedian Mo'Nique is urging her fans to boycott Netflix for gender and color bias after she says the entertainment company made her a lowball offer for a comedy special.
Mo'Nique took to Instagram to air her grievances Friday. In a video, she explained that Netflix offered her $500,000 to do a comedy special, but she rejected the offer. Mo'Nique said she felt it was a low offer considering Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle all made millions of dollars for their Netflix comedy specials. According to Mo'Nique, Schumer negotiated with Netflix for $13 million, while Rock and Chapelle each earned $20 million.
Mo'Nique suspects racial and gender bias are at play, since she believes her strong résumé entitles her to more than the $500,000 that Netflix offered.
#BOYCOTT NETFLIX FIR COLOR BIAS AND GENDER BIAS. PLEASE STAND WITH ME. I LOVE US. https://t.co/UDdpx0xz5b— Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) January 19, 2018
