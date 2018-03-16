  • MUST HEAR: Dr. Elvis, the singing surgeon, tells everyone ‘It'll be alright' in viral video

    ROCHESTER, Minn. - Their calling may be to save lives and put people back together again, but two Mayo Clinic surgeons could have answered another calling.

    You have to hear Dr. Elvis Francois, yes Dr. Elvis, sing. In a viral video that has more than a million views, Francois, with Dr. William Robinson on the piano, performs “Alright” by Mike Yung, WCCO reported.

    Their selection couldn't be more appropriate for visitors to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

    Francois posted on Facebook, “As health care providers we often meet people at their greatest time of need. And sometimes the best gift you can give is a simple reminder that everything will be alright.”

