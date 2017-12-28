MUST SEE: Dog unwraps puppy for Christmas

ORTONVILLE, Mich. - An elderly dog, Cash, was heartbroken when his best four-footed friend died three years ago, but his owner came up with the perfect Christmas present this year to help lighten Cash’s mood, The Daily Mail reported.
Cash’s owners, Marie Ahonen and her partner, bought him a puppy of his own and wrapped the new addition in a box for the golden retriever to open, The Mirror reported.
When Cash’s owner came in, Cash sniffed the box and his tail started to wag. Then, the box was set on the floor and Cash got his surprise.
The surprise was caught on video.
