NC man arrested in Days Inn standoff

WILSON, N.C. - A man with an AR-15-style rifle had a brief standoff with police at a North Carolina motel Friday afternoon before he was arrested, police said.
Michael C. Smith, 31, of Wilson, North Carolina, was taken into custody at the Days Inn in Wilson, The Wilson Times reported..
Officers were called to the motel at 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report of a male subject staying at the hotel who was “acting strange” and armed with an AR-15-style rifle, police spokesman Sgt. Steve Stroud said in a news release.
Negotiators spoke to family members and a woman who was in Smith’s room, the Times reported.
An hour later, a woman was seen driving a tan Lexus from a side parking lot to the front of the motel, the Times reported. Police searched the vehicle and removed a semi-automatic rifle, the newspaper reported.
Stroud said police later made contact with Smith in his room and arrested him without incident, the Times reported.
