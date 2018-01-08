NCAA Championship: Georgia takes on Alabama, freezing rain moves through Atlanta

0

ATLANTA - While fans of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide pack Atlanta for the College Football Playoff National Championship, freezing rain moved through parts of Georgia.

A winter weather advisory had been extended until 1 p.m. for metro Atlanta and other parts of North Georgia due to the possibility of glaze and ice through early afternoon, according to WSB.

The original advisory was scheduled to expire at noon.

ALERT: The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 1pm for all counties in purple due to some glaze and ice still possible through early afternoon. Complete update on the freezing rain and when it will end on @wsbtv at Noon. pic.twitter.com/F0kXukRVVV — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 8, 2018

The weather alert means some areas could get up to one-tenth of an inch of ice, WSB reported.

“That’s enough to make you slip and fall on those bridges and those overpasses,” WSB meteorologist Karen Minton said. “So make sure that you continue to monitor that throughout the course of the day.”

“Just assume that if (a road is) shiny, it’s frozen,” Minton said.

In Atlanta, the temperature was 34 degrees and roads were in good shape Monday morning. However, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport did not take any chances, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Crews treated runways, taxiways and roadways leading to the airport in anticipation of wintry weather, officials said early Monday.

In advance of possible winter weather, #ATL teams have treated runways, taxiways, and roadways leading to the airport pic.twitter.com/5RlUpcN3Ae — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) January 8, 2018

The threat of ice also forced officials to close schools and government offices across metro Atlanta.

Clayton, Cobb, Atlanta, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fulton, Paulding, Decatur, Marietta, Forsyth and Douglas schools closed Monday.

Gov. Nathan Deal also ordered non-essential state offices from Columbus to Augusta and northward to close Monday, and city of Atlanta officials announced a similar order for local offices.

Officials began announcing closures to ease traffic burdens early, in large part because of the game.

The championship, which President Donald Trump plans to attend, begins at 8 p.m., and Kendrick Lamar is also scheduled to perform a free halftime concert at Centennial Olympic Park.

Central Atlanta Progress encouraged downtown commuters to use public transportation or work remotely.

