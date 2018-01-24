NCAA opens investigation into Michigan State's handling of Nassar abuse

The NCAA sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University Tuesday opening an investigation into any rule violations the university might have violated in relation to the assaults former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar committed against girls and young women, including some student-athletes at Michigan State.
Nassar, who worked for Michigan State for decades, is currently serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography charges and standing trial for molesting seven girls, to which he has pleaded guilty.
The NCAA bylaws require colleges to protect their athletes in regard to their health, safety and well-being.
A Michigan State spokesman told the New York Times Tuesday night that the university was currently reviewing the letter from the NCAA before issuing a statement.
