Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from animal hoarder available for adoption

Looking for a pet bunny? Los Angeles County Animal Services can help.
The agency has 193 rabbits up for adoption that its workers removed from an animal hoarder in West Los Angeles Wednesday, according to KABC.
"I think somebody probably meant well, and it just got out of hand, so that's where we responded and did what's best for the animals," Thomas Kalinowski, of the Los Angeles City East Valley Animal Shelter, told KABC.
Most of the animals are healthy. They all have been checked out by a veterinarian. About 50 of the cottontails were undersized and taken to rescue groups.
The adult rabbits are available for adoption. The adoption fee, which covers vaccinations, microchipping and spaying/neutering, is $71.
“If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, rabbits make wonderful indoor companions -- and can be litter-trained, just like cats,” an LA Animal Services spokesperson wrote in a Facebook post.
