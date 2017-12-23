Neighbors call 911 after seeing ‘dummy' Christmas decoration hanging from roof

BOULDER, Colo. - Strings of lights are bunched and askew, a ladder is falling over and there appears to be a man atop it, hanging from the roof of the house.
The scene appears so real that some neighbors called police, paramedics and firefighters Thursday to help, according to KDVR.
But the doll is part of an elaborate decoration by homeowner Chris Olson to pay homage to the frustration of untangling and hanging Christmas lights.
“My wife really didn’t want me to do it this year,” Chris Olson told KDVR. “I said, ‘No, it’s an Olson tradition.'”
The doll is supposed to be Olson. Some say the scene is reminiscent of Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” so Olson nicknamed the dummy “Sparky.”
He has no plans to remove the decorations.
People call 911 after seeing ‘dummy’ hanging Christmas lights dangling from roof https://t.co/xlKRsotWG8 pic.twitter.com/kUpdnhIJ0G— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) December 22, 2017
