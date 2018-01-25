  • Netflix predicts hilarious plotlines for potential 'Friends' reunion

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Fans of the hit sitcom “Friends” have been calling for a reboot for years. While a reunion has not been announced, Netflix took to Twitter to pitch a few storylines that got the internet buzzing. 

    After a YouTuber uploaded a video of a fake “Friends” movie trailer, many began hashing out plots for the flick, including the streaming site. 

    In a tweet Wednesday, the streaming service’s U.S. account proposed that Joey would eat Tide pods, Chandler would be obsessing over Vine, and Ross would be getting everyone into bitcoins. They also suggested a guest appearance by Ed Sheeran. 

    The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 60,000 retweets and over 257,000 likes in just a day. Many loved the concepts and responded with GIFs and memes.

     

