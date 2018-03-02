NRA discount used for only 13 Delta tickets as GA gov. signs law punishing airline

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines said the group discount for National Rifle Association members that sparked a controversy when the air carrier ended it after the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was used for just 13 tickets.
The discount, which was for members to fly to their annual convention, was discontinued by Delta on Saturday, sparking a controversy that led Georgia lawmakers to drop a tax break on jet fuel that Delta had pushed for.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed the bill into law Friday as the airline announced it is now reviewing discounts for all “politically divisive” groups, according to a memo Delta’s chief executive sent to employees Friday.
The NRA in a tweet noted that the backlash has been much broader than the discount:
For a benefit that only 13 people ever used (per reports), they have a backlash that will span across all gun owners, not just #NRA members.. seems logical https://t.co/piUPXn4exn— NRA (@NRA) March 2, 2018
Georgia House Bill 918 passed the Senate 44-10 and the House 135-24 Thursday after Senate leaders stripped a provision to eliminate sales taxes on jet fuel - something Delta had coveted.
The jet fuel break was worth more than $40 million to Delta and millions to other airlines.
Delta ended the NRA discount after a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month that killed 17 students and teachers.
Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report.
