NYC man faces charges after baby found alone on subway platform

NEW YORK - A New York City man is facing charges that include child abandonment after a 6-month-old girl was found alone on a subway platform early Sunday, WNYW reported.
According to police, Joshua Perez, 26, was with the child and her mother, Vanessa Almodovar, 27. According to police, the couple got into an argument inside the 110th Street train station, the New York Post reported. Perez took the child onto a train and then changed trains at 125th Street, police said.
The baby was found unharmed in her stroller on a platform at the 86th and Lexington Avenue station, WNYW reported. It was not clear how the child ended up at that station, the Post reported.
The child was taken to a hospital, where she was joined by Almodovar, the Post reported.
Police said that about the same time the child was found, Perez called authorities to report the girl missing. He said he had fallen asleep on a train and woke up at a Brooklyn stop, WNYW reported. He was placed under arrest.
In addition to child abandonment, Perez faces charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment, the Post reported.
