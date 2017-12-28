Obama beats out Trump as most admired man in 2017, new poll finds

Former President Barack Obama topped President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton edged out Michelle Obama in Gallup’s annual poll of Americans on the most admired man and woman.
Obama and Clinton have topped the list for the past 10 years, but this year, they retained their title by narrow margins, according to Gallup News.
Obama beat Trump 17 percent to 14 percent and Clinton topped Michelle Obama 9 percent to 7 percent.
Rounding out the top five most admired men of 2017: Obama at 17 percent, Trump at 14 percent, Pope Francis at 3 percent, and Billy Graham, John McCain and Elon Musk at 2 percent.
This year marks Hillary Clinton’s 16th consecutive year as the most admired woman. Michelle Obama placed second, Oprah Winfrey ranked third with 4 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren followed at 3 percent and German Chancellor Angela Merkel placed fifth with 2 percent. Queen Elizabeth also had 2 percent.
Clinton has held the title 22 times, more than anyone else, followed by Eleanor Roosevelt with 13.
Obama has won the title 10 times, behind only Dwight D. Eisenhower, who has won the honor the most at 12.
