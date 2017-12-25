Officer provides unforgettable Christmas for 13-year-old girl

0

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer went above and beyond to help a 13-year-old girl have a special Christmas.

Channel 2 Action News was there Sunday when Officer Che Milton delivered a bag full of gifts, money and gift cards to Erika Gibbons and her family.

A couple of weeks ago, Milton said he got a call from Erika's mother asking for assistance.

Milton knew he wanted to do something special for Erika, a straight-A middle school student, who would not have had much of a Christmas.

"I happened to answer the phone and say, 'Hey, we've got to do something," he said.

Milton got the rest of the Zone 1 precinct on board to help the girl. Erika and her grandmother went to the precinct to give police her Christmas list, which included a tablet at the top.

Milton gave her the money for a tablet that day.

"It's part of what we do. We wear many hats as police officers, so we are just trying to help," he said.

Milton also posted a message on Facebook asking if anyone in the community wanted to help. One woman drove hours to deliver her gift.

"She drove two hours to give the mom a $100 gift card. A church donated as well," Milton said.

Erika said this is a Christmas she will never forget.

"For everybody to just come together and help me and my family out with amazing gifts and cards and stuff, it really does feel wonderful," she said. "I just want to say I love you and thank you for everything you have given me."

This is not the first time Milton has gone above and beyond the call of duty. Earlier this year, a 12-year-old girl was caught shoplifting a $2 pair of shoes for her sister. Milton took the girl home and saw that she and her family were in desperate need.

