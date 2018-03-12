0 O.J. Simpson's 'hypothetical' confession causes social media furor

Nearly 24 years after the murder of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife and her friend, the public continues to be alternately fascinated and revolted by the former NFL star-turned-actor’s actions on the night of June 12, 1994.

>> Read more trending news

Sunday night, Fox aired an interview that had been shelved since 2006. In the two-hour special, “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” Simpson “hypothetically” walks publisher Judith Regan through the events that culminated with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

After a contentious and controversial trial, Simpson was acquitted of both murders on Oct. 3, 1995. On Sunday, an interview was aired in which he revealed details from what he called a hypothetical scenario that he also laid out in his book “If I Did It.”

The show caused a great deal of buzz on social media as posters used the hashtag #DidOJConfess during the broadcast, Fox reported.

“The interview was a narcissist cesspool,” JRM tweeted.

“Congress should pass legislation to exclude murder and other violent crimes from our double jeopardy laws and call it ‘Nicole's Law’ after Nicole Brown Simpson,” Aaron Clark tweeted..

What did OJ Simpson have to gain by having this hypothetical scenario of how Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were killed? The details he is describing can only be an admission. #Stupid #OJDidIt — L Jerome Hurt (@rome865) March 12, 2018

#ojdidit. Hypothetical confession? I’m not a psychologist, but when you ANSWER questions in the first person and can’t ‘remember’ details...sounds to me, he was there. — Cindy Carty (@CindyLeeCarty) March 12, 2018

OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession aka I did it and here's how and you can't take me back to court 😂😂😂😂 #OJSimpson #ojdidit — G.B. (@mrglbj260) March 12, 2018

#OJDidIt The interview was a narcissist cesspool. What a shame for his children. — JRM (@JuneRochelle1) March 12, 2018

I remember once upon a time, you were a racist if you believe OJ committed those murders... Then he goes on to admit it. #OJDidIt #OJSimpson #DidOJConfess #OJDidConfess — Brian (@Oapostrophe33) March 12, 2018

Congress should pass legislation to exclude murder and other violent crimes from our double jeopardy laws and call it "Nicole's Law" after Nicole Brown Simpson. #DidOJConfess #OJDidIt — Aaron Clark🌊 (@US_Patriot_SF) March 12, 2018

This OJ Simpson interview has me actually ready to chug windex out of rage — . (@howb0utno) March 12, 2018

Others remained convinced of Simpson’s innocence.

“OJ Simpson was innocent… the gloves didn’t fit,” Twitter poster Don Corleone wrote.

“Can they let this man Live please!” Sluweekay wrote.

OJ Simpson was innocent... the gloves didn’t fit — Don Corleone (@ct_4yf) March 8, 2018 Can they let this man Live please #OJSimpson — Sluweekay (@slungilekayy) March 12, 2018 Years later, the Simpson case remains a polarizing one. The audacity of the interview, even one that is now a dozen years old, remains stunning. Here is the verdict from the trial, read by the jury foreman on Oct. 3, 1995:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.