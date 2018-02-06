Old Navy fires 3 Iowa employees after customer alleges racial profiling on Facebook

Old Navy fired three Iowa employees after an alleged incident that led a customer to claim on social media that he was racially profiled at the store’s location in West Des Moines, the Des Moines Register reported.
James Conley III shared several videos in a Facebook post on Jan. 30 in which an Old Navy employee accuses him of stealing a jacket.
The post, and Conley’s reaction, has been shared more than 155,000 times.
On Feb. 3, Old Navy posted an apology to Conley on its Facebook page.
“The situation was a violation of our policies and values, and we apologize to both Mr. Conley and to those we’ve disappointed,” the company wrote. “All of our customers deserve to be treated with respect.”
Conley spoke with several employees during the incident, the Register reported. A store supervisor checked security camera footage to verify that the jacket was Conley’s.
Old Navy, in its post, said that the three employees were fired after a “thorough investigation.”
Conley could not immediately be reached for comment, the Register reported.
