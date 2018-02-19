Olympic curling star's husband handles stress by double-fisting beers at 9 a.m.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea - One doesn’t normally associate pressure with curling -- oh sure, placement, guarding and furious sweeping are crucial to a team’s success -- but the husband of Canadian women’s team skip Rachel Homan was experiencing plenty of anguish during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea.
What better way to calm your nerves than to have a beer or two? Or, three or four?
Even if it’s 9 a.m.
As Homan tried to lift Canada back into medal contention against Japan -- the women’s team is in sixth place after Monday’s competition -- Shawn Germain was seen hoisting beers and heading back to the concession stand for refills, SB Nation reported.
Favourite Olympic moment so far: Canadian curler Rachel Homan's husband double-fisting his third and fourth beers while watching his wife compete against Japan. It's 9am in Korea. Not all heroes wear capes. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/jzrVsu06Vi— Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) February 19, 2018
“You can judge all you want,” Germain tweeted. “The stress level is high, I’m not a drunk, I’m just Canadian.”
You can judge all you want. The stress level is high, I’m not a drunk, I’m just Canadian. #WeBelieve— Shawn Germain (@GermainShawn) February 19, 2018
Germain knows about athletic competition, having competed as a hockey player in the ECHL. He missed the end of Canada’s match against Japan because he was fetching more beers, SB Nation reported.
Canada’s 8-3 victory against second-place Japan was a big win and kept the team’s medal hopes alive.
We couldn’t keep up with you back home... and it’s a long weekend here. #WeBelieve #onemore 🙌🏻 🇨🇦🍻 #olympics pic.twitter.com/TWZfg1xgBT— Brittany Hennig (@AgGirl_BHennig) February 19, 2018
If the Canadians reach the medal round, the stakes will be higher and nerves will be taut.
One can only wonder how Germain will react. It could be a stressful day for people from the Great White North, but they remain supportive.
