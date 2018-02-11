Omarosa returns to 'Celebrity Big Brother' after being treated for asthma attack

Reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aide to President Donald Trump, returned to the set of "Celebrity Big Brother" on Saturday after she suffered an asthma attack Friday night, CBS News reported.
The network said Newman temporarily left the house and "received medical treatment" for the attack, which "will be addressed during Sunday's episode." The show airs at 8 p.m. on CBS.
"The show has procedures in place to deal with this type of short-term medical treatment," CBS News reported. "Producers also made sure there was supervision to ensure there was no access to information that would provide an unfair advantage when returning to the competition."
Rumors began circulating about Newman's health Friday after a livestream captured contestant Marissa Jaret Winokur telling castmate Ross Matthews that "Omarosa had everything to lose," adding, "I mean, I put her in the hospital."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}