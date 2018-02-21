  • Parents locked 4 adopted children in separate bedrooms, restricted food, bathroom use, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    An Arizona couple is facing child abuse charges after police say they locked their four adopted children in separate bedrooms, restricting access to food and bathrooms.

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories