  • Parents paint uplifting messages on bathroom stalls at Texas elementary school

    By: Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    ARLINGTON, Texas - Looking to brighten their kids’ days, a group of parents at Mary Moore Elementary School in Arlington got together and painted uplifting messages in the school’s bathrooms, KENS5 reports

    Colorful flowers and motivational sayings now decorate the bathroom stalls, saying things like “Your mistakes don’t define you” and “Every day is a chance to be better.” 

    The school posted pictures of the parents’ work to Facebook

    The Facebook post has since been shared nearly 158,000 times and garnered nearly 6,000 comments. 

