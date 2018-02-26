Parkland shooting victim buried in Dwyane Wade jersey; Heat star gets emotional

Dwayne Wade had an emotional reaction after learning that one of the 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting on Feb. 14 was buried wearing the jersey of the Miami Heat star.
“You’re about to make me cry this afternoon,” Wade tweeted Sunday, hours after Joaquin Oliver’s parents said on the Univision show Al Punto that their 17-year-old son was buried wearing his favorite player’s jersey.
Oliver was one of 17 killed during the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. During Oliver’s memorial service on Feb. 17, the officiant said that the teen was excited for Wade’s return to the Heat, the Miami Herald reported.
Wow, Joaquin Oliver's parents just said on @AlPunto that he was buried in a @DwyaneWade jersey— rhetoric (@rhetoric2) February 25, 2018
You’re about to make me cry this afternoon https://t.co/rWFsQcxlYc— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 25, 2018
Saturday, Wade and the Heat returned to South Florida for the first time since the shooting. Before the game against Memphis, the team held a pregame tribute at midcourt, the Herald reported. Players and coaches held a Stoneman Douglas flag, and the scoreboard played a tribute video, the newspaper reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}